Company profile

Philips expanded its leadership in the connected lighting business with the introduction of Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus, the Philips Hue wireless dimming kit and Philips Hue Bridge 2.0. The new bridge enables Philips Hue to interact with other Apple HomeKit devices and become voice-controlled.
Philips will outfit the New NY Bridge in New York with cloud-based connected LED lighting, transforming this iconic landmark through remotely programmed dynamic colorful architectural lighting and roadway lighting. The project involves Philips ActiveSite and Philips CityTouch cloud-based systems, allowing remote monitoring and management. It is the largest, most advanced architectural bridge and roadway infrastructure project in the USA.
