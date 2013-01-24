Professional straightening with titanium plates
Philips Straightener Prestige Pro offers fast professional performance with titanium floating plates. Start straight away with only 10 sec heat-up time and enjoy optimal control with digital temperature settings. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Professional titanium coated plates for best heat conduction. This superior plate material is durable and transfers heat quickly, resulting in fast and smooth straightening.
The floating plates move, when too much pressure is applied during straightening. This protects the hair shaft from being damaged and therefore avoids overall hair breakage.
The longer 100mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.
Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.
The high-performance heater used in combination with the titanium plates, enables an instant heat-up time of only 10 seconds. Switch it on and you are ready to start straightening.
Easily set and style your hair with variable temperature settings from 140 to 230°C. The unique combination of the temperature setting wheel and digital display gives you precise control for professional results.
The professional 2.5m long cord reinforces the ease of use anywhere you want.
A pratical accessory that lets you store the straightener quickly after usage.
Extend your 2-year warranty with 3 extra years with online registration of your product within 3 months of purchase.
