DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.
Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.
Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer
The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.
Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache
Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.
Can be used corded and cordless
50+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge
An energy-efficient, powerful and long-lasting lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour, and you'll have 50+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 17 shaves. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.
Simply rinses clean
Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.
