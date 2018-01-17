Search terms

EN
AR
KittenScanner
als upgrade section

Removing the mystery to calm and empower kids

Contact us

Radiology provides physicians with conclusive diagnostic images. But for children, undergoing an exam can be a stressful experience. Our Pediatric Coaching program is a holistic solution designed to help de-stress the patient and parent experience for children undergoing a diagnostic imaging procedure and is the latest addition to Philips’ Ambient Experience solutions.

pediatric-coaching

Empowering children with a positive healthcare experience 

kitchernscanner-new

Using gamification and buddy system techniques to prepare children and their parents beforehand, our new solution helps guide children through the MRI procedure to significantly enhance the patient experience. This can help increase the likelihood of first-time-right imaging as well as to reassure parents and empower the child with a positive care experience. 

 

Initially, Pediatric Coaching will provide support to children in their
MRI journey. This will be extended with the support for children during other diagnostic imaging exams, including CT.

Preparing children in a playful way

patienprep-inhospital

In the Scan Buddy mobile app, the child playfully learns about the MRI procedure at home with help from the Ollie and friends characters. In the interactive game, the child will help Ollie undergo an MRI scan and learn the importance of lying still for a good picture. Also, kids can explore the MRI scanner themselves at home with Augmented Reality. 

 

At the hospital, the child meets up with Ollie and friends and a child life specialist at the KittenScanner in the waiting room. Letting children play with the miniature scanner allows them to discover how a scanner works. This can positively distract them from their fears and can help them feel more in control of the situation. 

 

And when it's time to have the scan, the child can again be accompanied into the bore of the scanner by Ollie and friends, with images projected using Ambient Experience In-Bore Connect technology (sold separately). The character’s familiar face and voice guides them throughout the examination.

Smoother exams by reducing child's fear

The Pediatric Coaching program supports first-time-right successful scans of the vulnerable 4 to 8 years age group, using the least amount of sedatives necessary. This also helps to reassure parents and can empower the child with a positive healthcare experience.

patienprep-inbore

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*
What does this mean?

Related services

 

Learn more about our healthcare transformation services for your organization

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.