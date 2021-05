Clinical staff



It is important to educate your clinical staff to aid in X-ray dose efficiency measures in the OR. Your team members play a significant role in the precautions that must be taken to manage exposure.



Cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and orthopedic surgeons are among those professionals moving toward the use of less invasive treatment options offered by image-guided surgery. The proactive adherence of the imaging team (surgeon and radiographer) to the ALARA principle (As Low As Reasonably Achievable) can help manage unnecessary radiation exposure.



By understanding the behavior of X-rays and the capabilities of the imaging system, interventionalists and their team can manage x-ray dose in the OR for themselves and their patients.