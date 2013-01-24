Our team’s focus is on relationships with early-stage innovative companies across the world in our thematic areas of interest.
 

From our experience, successful engagements often start with companies that meet the following criteria:

For business-sponsored collaborations and investments:

 

  • Well-rounded and experienced founding team
  • Seed level and above, to Series B
  • Clearly defined and validated solution
  • Regulatory pathway completed or in progress
  • In-line with the Philips focus areas
  • While geographically agnostic; proximity to relevant Philips sites does support collaboration

For the Philips Health Technology Venture Fund:

  • Series A/B stage
  • Initial investment of $2 million – $5 million EUR/USD, reserves at twice initial investment
  • We syndicate all deals
  • Company maturity at early commercial stage
  • Investment goal is to confirm product validation / value proposition and drive scale