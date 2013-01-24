Philips Ventures believes strongly in being an active champion of the start-ups that we invest in and/or collaborate with.

Our investment leads work with your business to help you grow and scale, and provide guidance on business models, technical and commercial implementation, financing, team build and leadership and growth methodologies.

Our innovation leads orchestrate collaborations between your business and the various business units within Philips and act as the intermediary between the business/market and start-up, helping you navigate the organization.