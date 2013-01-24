SHD IVP IntelliSpace cardiovascular

Disparate clinical data from multiple sources add complexity to decision-making. Accessible anytime and virtually anywhere* , IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is designed to help streamline the cardiovascular workflows, empower clinicians to turn clinical findings into a decisive actionable plan and foster collaboration across your cardiovascular service line, while enhance operational efficiency of your entire cardiovascular service line.

*It’s the user’s responsibility to ensure that Philips network requirements (such as performance, VPN) for IntelliSpace Cardiovascular are met.