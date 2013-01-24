Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Tempus IC2 Integrated monitor and telemedicine solution

Tempus IC2

Integrated monitor and telemedicine solution

Find similar products

An advanced portable multi-parameter vital signs monitor with integrated telemedicine. Tempus IC2 allows trained non-medical users to manage medical emergencies in the air, at sea, and in remote locations. Along with built-in ease of use, the Tempus IC2 features clear visual guidance and automated data collection, helping users to feel confident in managing a medical emergency.

Contact us

Specifications

Physical dimensions
Physical dimensions
Standalone size
  • 263mm x 216mm x 98mm (10.4" x 8.5" x 3.9")
Standalone weight
  • 3 kg (6.6 lbs) including battery, RapidPakᵀᴹ clip, NBP cuff, hose, communications cable and headset
Bag size
  • 401mm x 276mm x 154mm (15.8" x 10.9" x 6.1")
Weight when packed in bag
  • 5.9 kg (13 lb) Tempus IC2 plus accessories (excluding power supply, and mains lead/battery charger)
Thermometer
Thermometer
Type
  • Handheld, Bluetooth-enabled infrared tympanic temperature
Displayed range
  • 32–43°C (89.6–109.4°F) (target)
Display resolution
  • 0.1°C (0.1°F)
Accuracy
  • ±0.2ºC (36–39°C) ±0.4°C (<lt/>36 <gt/>39°C) [±0.4ºF (96.8-102.2°F) ±0.5ºF (<lt/>96.8, <gt/>102.2°F)]
Bluetooth communications range
  • 0–10 m (0–32'9")
12-lead ECG
12-lead ECG
Heart rate range
  • 30–300 bpm
Input impedance
  • <gt/>100 MΩ
Dynamic range
  • ±5 mV ac
Accuracy
  • ±3 %
DC offset
  • ±300 mV dc
Frequency response
  • 0.05Hz–175Hz ±3 dB⁵
Sample rate
  • 500 Hz
Common mode rejection
  • 95 dB min, additional filters include mains, muscle, low and high pass and adaptive baseline zeroing
Protection
  • Protected against defibrillator charge at 5 kV
Capnometer - respiration rate
Capnometer - respiration rate
Range
  • 0–149 bpm
Accuracy
  • 0–70 bpm: ±1 bpm / 71–121 bpm: ±2 bpm / 122–149 bpm: ±3 bpm
Glucometer
Glucometer
Test range (preset to mg/dL)
  • 10–600 mg/dL (0.6–33.3 mmol/L)
Reading time
  • 3 seconds
Bluetooth communications range
  • Class 2, range 0–3 m (0–9' 10") in an open field
Pulse oximetry - pulse rate
Pulse oximetry - pulse rate
Range
  • 25-239 bpm
Accuracy (all ages)
  • No motion ≤3 digits; motion ≤5 digits
Pulse oximetry - SpO₂
Pulse oximetry - SpO₂
Range
  • 1–100 %
Accuracy (adult/child)
  • No motion/low perfusion: ±2 digits 70–100%; motion: ±3 digits, 70–100%
Perfusion index range
  • 0.02–20%
Noninvasive blood pressure (NBP)
Noninvasive blood pressure (NBP)
Adult/large cuff range
  • 20–260 mmHg
Adult/large cuff accuracy
  • ±3 mmHg or ±2% (whichever is greater)
Child cuff range
  • 20–260 mmHg
Child cuff accuracy
  • ±3 mmHg or ±2% (whichever is greater)
Battery and power
Battery and power
Charger mains input voltage
  • 100–240 V
Charger frequency
  • 50–60 Hz & 400 Hz
Charger input currency
  • 0.9 A max at approximately 100 V
Charger output voltage
  • 8.4 V dc
Charger output current
  • <lt/> 2.73 A
Charger weight
  • 0.25 kg nominal
Charger dimensions
  • 107mm x 67mm x 36.5mm (4.2" x 2.6" x 1.4")
Power supply, external⁴
  • PSU-rated 100–250 V, 50 Hz, 115 V 400 Hz
Battery type
  • Single, external, user-replaceable, lithium-ion
Battery strength indicator
  • Integral
Battery life
  • Min 11 hours¹ [default display brightness, SpO₂/EtCO₂ (25% of the time) and NBP every 15 minutes]
Battery capacity
  • Nominal 7.4 V, 10.2 Ah
Battery shelf life
  • Approximately 7 hours remaining after 1 year storage²
Battery charge time from empty
  • 6³ hours
Integral digital camera
Integral digital camera
Annotations
  • Images can be annotated with text, colors, shapes which can be sent to Tempus IC2 by the hospital
  • ¹ Battery shelf life and run times are based on a new, fully charged battery stored and used at 20°C. Run time is based on RDT’s model of typical device usage in an incident.
  • ² Subject to conditions of storage and use.
  • ³ Only the RDT Battery Charger (part number: 01-1012) can be used with the Tempus IC2.
  • ⁴ Battery may be charged (optionally) by the Tempus IC2 when running on mains power. Internal charging can be restricted if required.
  • ⁵ Note that during monitoring prior and post recording ECG frequency response filters will be 0.5–175 Hz.