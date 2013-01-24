Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
The Alice 6 LDE system provides your busy lab with the base set of channels needed to meet AASM standards ,while allowing staff to focus more on patients and less on equipment. Use the Alice 6 LDE system to provide routine PSGs efficiently.

Specifications

Alice 6 LDE
Alice 6 LDE
Total channels
  • 31 channels
EXG channels
  • 5 EMG, 6 EEG, 2 EOG
Dedicated EMG
  • 3 channels
Referential
  • 6 EEG, 2 EOG
ECG
  • 1
Automatic chin referencing
  • Yes
Flow
  • dedicated differential pressure transducer, snore from cannula Yes
Signal resolution/bit
  • 16 bit
Snore
  • Yes
Body position
  • 1
Actimeter inputs
  • 2
light sensor
  • optional accessory
effort (chest/abdominal)
  • zRIP inductance integrated RIP driver
Aux inputs/DC inputs
  • 8
Battery
  • No
Max sampling rate
  • 2000 Hz
Max storage rate
  • 500 Hz
Electrode interface
  • Intuitive image
Pulse transit time
  • No
Digital Philips Respironics therapy device interface
  • Yes
Connectivity
  • capable (wired ethernet)
Bedside display
  • No
Pulse oximetry
  • Masimo
Alice 6 LDxS
Alice 6 LDxS
Internal memory/data storage
  • 60 GB hard drive
Video
  • networked
Audio
  • integrated with video
Warranty
  • 1 yr