Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

MobileDiagnost Mobile digital radiography system

MobileDiagnost wDR

Mobile digital radiography system

Find similar products

With MobileDiagnost wDR, the story of DR access and flexibility from Philips continues. MobileDiagnost offers premium solutions for quality images and excellent X-ray dose management. Delivering DR where you need it, when you need it.

Contact us