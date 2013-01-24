Home
Confidently perform general surgeries and complex vascular procedures with this versatile all-round imaging system. The BV Endura enables quick positioning, easy patient access, and superb quality images to enhance workflow and decision making.

  • 1. Compared to conventional filtration of 3 millimeters aluminium as required by IEC 60601-2-43, 2010.
  • 2. May not be available in all countries.