Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

BV Mobile C-arm

BV Endura

Mobile C-arm

Find similar products

Confidently perform general surgeries and complex vascular procedures with this versatile all-round imaging system. The BV Endura enables quick positioning, easy patient access, and superb quality images to enhance workflow and decision making.

Contact us

Specifications

X-ray generation
X-ray generation
X-ray generator
  • DC converter, micro-processor controlled generator
X-ray tube
  • Fixed anode tube with active heat management
Nominal power
  • 3.15 kW: 110 kV, 30 mA
Geometry
Geometry
Free space within C-arm
  • 77 cm (30.3”)
Angulation
  • +90° to -25°
C-arm depth
  • 61 cm (24.0”)
Rotation
  • ± 180°, with safety stop at ± 135°
Source Image Distance
  • 98 cm (38.7”)
Extended angulation (optional)
  • +90° to -45° for increased projection flexibility
Lowest lateral working position
  • 102 cm (40.0”)
Imaging chain
Imaging chain
Image intensifier
  • Triple mode 9" HRC / Triple mode 12"
TV camera type
  • CCD, high resolution 1K²
Constant beam filtration
  • 0.1 mm Cu + 3 mm Al
Nominal II formats
  • 31, 23, and 17 cm (12”, 9”, and 7”) 23, 17, and 13 cm (9”, 7”, and 5”)
Image processing
  • 16 bit with motion detection
Options
Options
Handheld remote control
  • Controls the main image handling functions
Touchscreen
  • Available for Mobile View Station
ViewForum
  • Multi-modality workstation
Vascular Extension
  • Subtracted fluoroscopy mode, Trace, View Trace, Roadmap, Remask, Smart Mask, Landmarking, real-time Pixel Shift, and CO² modes
Connectivity
Connectivity
Analog video out
  • 1 BNC connector left monitor
Video in
  • S-video
Digital video out (optional)
  • 2 DVI connectors left and right monitor
USB storage
  • bmp format
Advanced DICOM/IHE package (optional)
  • Modality Worklist Management, Modality Performed Procedure Step Storage Commit, Full compliance to the IHE Scheduled Workflow Integration profile as an Acquisition Modality Actor, Supports DICOM Structured Dose Reporting, Query/Retrieve (with the ViewForum option)
  • 1. Compared to conventional filtration of 3 millimeters aluminium as required by IEC 60601-2-43, 2010.
  • 2. May not be available in all countries.