Zenition 70 Mobile C-arm with Flat Detector

Zenition 70

Mobile C-arm with Flat Detector

Experience exceptional imaging clarity and flexibility for performing a wide variety of cases with our fourth generation Flat Detector systems. Part of the Zenition mobile C-arm family – a series of harmonized mobile C-arm that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilities.

Specifications

X-ray generation
X-ray generation
X-ray tube
  • Rotating Anode (tube)
X-ray generator
  • Monoblock 80 KHz high frequency generator
Maximum generator output
  • 15 kW
Geometry
Geometry
C-arc
  • Color coded, fully balanced
C-arc depth
  • 73 cm/ 29 inch
Source Image Distance
  • 99.3 cm/ 39 inch
Angulation
  • + 90 / - 50 °
Lowest lateral position
  • 102.7 cm / 40.4 inch
Flat detector
Flat detector
Flat detector
  • Trixell amorphous silicon detector
Matrix size
  • For FD 26x26: 1560 x 1424 pixels. For FD 21x21: 1344 x 1344 pixels
Detector Area
  • For FD 26x26: 26.2 x 26.2 cm (10.3" x 10.3"). For FD 21x21: 20.7 x 20.7 cm (8.15" x 8.15").
Pixel pitch
  • For FD 26x26: 184 μm. For FD 21x21: 154 μm.
Connectivity
Connectivity
WLAN
  • Optional
Video in
  • S-Video, DVI (digital and analog), SDI
Digital video out (optional)
  • 2 DVI connectors left and right monitor
USB storage
  • PNG, MP4, BMP
Advanced DICOM/IHE package (optional)
  • Modality Worklist Management, Modality Performed Procedure Step Storage Commit, Full compliance to the IHE Scheduled Workflow Integration profile as an Acquisition Modality Actor, Supports DICOM Structured Dose Reporting, Query/Retrieve (with the ViewForum option)
Options
Options
Image Viewer
  • Multi Modality Viewer
Tank laser aiming device
  • Laser aimer projects a crosshair from the X-ray tank towards the Flat Detector.
  • Zenition mobile C-arm systems are available for sale in a limited number of countries. Please check with your local representative for availability in your market.
  • 1. Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with a Philips C-arm or with each other before.
  • 2. Eligible RightFit Service Agreements are available with Technology Maximizer.
  • 3. The clinical images are from Veradius Unity and do not represent the final image quality of the Zenition 70 mobile C-arm systems.