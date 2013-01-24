Ingenia Ambition 1.5T S

Home
Based on its new, revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition S lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition S delivers superb image quality even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster² with Compressed SENSE accelerations for all anatomies, in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition S offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.

