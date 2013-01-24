Home
DynaTRIM Targeted Trans-Rectal Interventional MRI

DynaTRIM is a fully MRI-compatible interventional device for Trans-Rectal Interventional MRI of the prostate gland. It adjusts in six directions for precision targeting and works with DynaCAD Prostate to provide less invasive, targeted guidance.

  • Product not available for sale in all countries. Please contact your sales representative to ascertain availability in your country.