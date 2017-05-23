Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

PageWriter Cardiograph

PageWriter TC30

Cardiograph

Find similar products

Advanced, yet easy to use, the PageWriter TC30 offers speed of operation in an attractive and affordable solution that can grow with you as your workflow evolves. Expect fast, efficient clinical workflow and reliable operation.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Visual guidance

Visual guidance to simplify ECGs

With the PageWriter TC30 cardiograph, each button lights in sequence, prompting you to take an ECG as easily as 1-2-3. The large, 10" touchscreen further streamlines ECGs.
Philips DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm

Philips DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm expands diagnostic capabilities

Philips DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm provides industry-leading ECG interpretations and a suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids to provide an interpretation of rhythm and morphology for a wide variety of patient populations.
Advanced bidirectional network communication

Advanced bidirectional network communication for secure connection

Because it’s built on a standard platform, PageWriter TC30 fits seamlessly into your existing IT infrastructure. So you’re always connected, without being locked in. It delivers secure, wireless connectivity via standard LAN protocols to protect the privacy of patient, staff, and financial information.
Upgrade options

Upgrade options to extend your reach

You can easily add new features to increase your clinical capabilities and further simplify workfow.
Reporting aids

Reporting aids speed reporting process

The PageWriter TC30 cardiograph features user aids to support high-quality ECG reports the first time. Five minutes of patient ECG history are available for review and to create ECG reports. ECG reports can be exported in PDF or XML format.
Lead placement aids

Lead placement aids accurate placement of leads on the patient

The 3-in-1 Trident lead wires are designed to reduce tangling.

Documentation

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Technical data sheet (1)

Technical data sheet