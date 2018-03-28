Home
Avalon Patient Monitor

Avalon FM20

Patient Monitor

Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse. It measures the fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.

