Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue Bedside patient monitor

IntelliVue MX850

Bedside patient monitor

Find similar products

The Philips IntelliVue MX850 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding, premium monitor offers advanced functionality, flexible configuration options and an extensive range of measurements. It is well suited to the demands of high-acuity care environments.

Contact us

Specifications

Physical specifications
Physical specifications
Display size
  • 22 inch widescreen
Display resolution
  • 1920 x 1080
Display type
  • Full HD with projected capacitive touch (pCAP)
Number of waves per display
  • 16 waves (max)
Module rack slots
  • Up to 8 (with 2 FMX-4 racks)
Applications
  • Native web app capability with or without iPC
Video
Video
Encrypted video via LAN to
  • Active Display¹ or XDS
Alarms
Alarms
Remote via LAN (encrypted) to
  • Active Display or XDS
Independent display
Independent display
Number of independent displays
  • 2, any mix of Active Display¹ or XDS supported over LAN (encrypted)
Cybersecurity measures
Cybersecurity measures
User ID/authentication
  • via RFID
Node authentication
  • via certificates; network data, print reports and file system encryption
Native Citrix client
  • Native Citrix client
  • May not be available in all geographies, please see your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.