Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliSpace Discovery End-to-end AI solution for medical research

IntelliSpace Discovery

End-to-end AI solution for medical research

Find similar products

Philips IntelliSpace Discovery* is an integrated AI solution that enables the entire process of generating new AI applications, providing data integration, training and deployment in the research setting. The IntelliSpace Discovery Research Suites include tools to create tailored data analysis and AI solutions in a research environment.

Features
Advanced visualization
Advanced visualization

Advanced visualization

An advanced visualization (AV) solution for use by physicians and technicians, which provides access to AI tools and advanced data processing and review capabilities.
Development environment interface
Development environment interface

Development environment interface

An interface to a development environment built on state-of-the-art IDEs and AI frameworks for the creation of new analytic models for use by data scientists and software developers.
Runtime environment
Runtime environment

Runtime environment

A runtime environment for ease of deployment in any research environment.
Data management solution
Data management solution

Data management solution

A data management solution that supports aggregation, curation and annotation of data relevant for developing specific AI assets.
IntelliSpace Discovery Store
IntelliSpace Discovery Store

IntelliSpace Discovery Store

IntelliSpace Discovery Store to access latest research applications and plugins. The store also supports sharing your algorithms and plugins with the community.
Philips Research Services
Philips Research Services

Philips Research Services

Philips Research Services to tailor the solution to your individual needs.

Discover the range of solutions IntelliSpace Discovery has to offer for AI in medical research.

intellispace discovery youtube video thumbnail

Your upgrade to artificial intelligence in medical research

benefits diagram

How can you benefit from IntelliSpace Discovery

IntelliSpace Discovery offers an open and programmable solution for AI combined with advanced visualization and data management

Gain ubiquitous access to all research applications and data: Access the zero-footprint client-server architecture from any client in your network via standard web-browsers.
Drive clinical research: The easy-to-use research suites for physicians and technicians provide access to state-of-the-art analysis and AI methods.
Enable targeted development of AI methods: The integrated development and analytics environments allow direct data access and real-time feedback between physicians and data scientists to enhance collaboration.
Evaluate new AI tools efficiently: Process complete test datasets using the AI runtime environment, embedded in the batch-processing architecture.
Leverage your existing work: Link to standard research tools such as Python and integrate your own results – versatile programming interfaces provide seamless integration with IntelliSpace Discovery.
Gain full control over all research data and results: The study data management solution interfaces a vendor neutral research archive (VNRA) integrating all relevant data, documents and results.
Benefit from Philips’ scientific expertise: Need help developing your solution? Tackle common challenges together with Philips experts to enable you get the most out of IntelliSpace Discovery. We are on hand to help in the following areas: interfacing and integration of tools, data ingestion, model creation and training.
Future-proof your solution: In the rapidly evolving AI technology environment, Philips RightFiT service agreements deliver upgrades and updates to your solution, providing access to next-generation research suites, cutting-edge deep learning frameworks and all future platform enhancements.
Participate in a full ecosystem of solutions: Discovery Store offers a rich set of readily available tools and AI solutions for research. Use this platform to share your algorithms and tools with the ISD research community.

Philips Research Services

We know your time is precious – and we are committed to helping you use it as efficiently as possible. That is why our team of experienced technical experts delivers additional research support. Philips Research Services offers you a direct link to the Philips Research Organization with access to the latest software tools for quantification, image registration, segmentation and analytics.
feature philips research services
Philips Research Services help you create tailored workflows, customize your research infrastructure and support your research in the following areas:
  • Development of dedicated features and research algorithms
  • Interfacing to existing research infrastructure and tools
  • AI algorithm training
  • Data analysis and data management
  • Customized plugin implementation and wrapper creation
These optional services are provided on an hourly basis.
Contact us
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent
  • *IntelliSpace Discovery 3 is for research use only and cannot be used for patient diagnosis or treatment selection.