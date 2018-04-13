Home
The tools you need for minimally invasive procedures are yours with this biplane fixed X-ray system. Exceptional visualization of cardiac anatomy during examinations.

Features
Philips Flat Detector technology || Superb image quality at low do

Philips Flat Detector technology delivers exceptional image quality

Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector with Xres provides high image quality, while reducing noise. It can be applied to cardiac fluoroscopy and exposure runs, as well as vascular fluoroscopy and trace subtract fluoroscopy. It meets the demanding performance requirements for challenging cardiac and cardiovascular procedures.
Xper Settings || Efficient workflow

Xper Settings to streamline procedures

Xper allows each user to customize system functions to match their workflow and procedures. System operation becomes an experience that may aid confident and fast diagnosis.
Allura 3D-RA || Live Image Guidance

Allura 3D-RA enhances visualization

As an alternative to acquiring multiple stationary views, Philips Allura 3D-RA generates high-resolution 3D images from a single rotation angiography run. Allura 3D-RA delivers a 3D reconstructed display in a few seconds, quickly providing actionable insight. It offers excellent visualization of the anatomical vessel structure, helping to clarify the complex spatial relationship between the critical and branching vessels.
Allura 3D-CA || Live Image Guidance

Allura 3D-CA for superb insight into tortuous vasculature

Philips Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) software provides high quality, reconstructed 3D images of relevant vessel structure and data indications to support a more confident decision. The 3D model provides a superb view of torturous vasculature, high-angle lesions and bifurcations, with minimal foreshortening. You may assess the coronary anatomy, from any angle, for stent selection or intervention planning.
Biplane design || Superb image quality at low do

Biplane design enhances visualization of cardiac anatomy

The unique design of Philips biplane X-ray systems visualizes catheter and lead positions from two directions. It provides full angulation flexibility to reveal critical anatomical information.
Dedicated settings || Superb image quality at low do

Dedicated settings provide efficient operation

The Allura Xper FD10/10 offers dedicated cardiac, pediatric, and electrophysiology settings, to manage X-ray dose during minimally invasive procedures.
Refurbishment process

Refurbishment process provides like-new condition

Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.

