Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Philips &amp; Stille Vascular surgery table

Philips & Stille

Vascular surgery table

Find similar products

We’ve paired our Veradius mobile C-arm system with the state-of-the-art Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table for total control, freedom of movement, and high table translucency during vascular procedures.

Contact us

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

  • * Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with a Philips C-arm or with each other before.