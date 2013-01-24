Home
KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System Towards an open-platform solution for RF ablation

KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System

Towards an open-platform solution for RF ablation

The KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System [1] is an open platform system which allows physicians to choose from a wide range of therapeutic catheters [2]. Based on the market-leading platform from Stockert, the KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System is designed for streamlined operation.

Specifications

KODEX-EPD RF Generator (Operating specs)
Max. RF output
  • 100 W / 100 Ω
Output modes*
  • Temperature control; Power control
Warning/cut-off limits
  • Ablation temperature, impedance, esophageal probe temperature (and more)
KODEX-EPD RFG Remote (Operating specs)
KODEX-EPD RFG Remote
  • Enables remote system operation from control room, including all generator and ablation parameters.
KODEX-EPD RFG Pump (Operating specs)
Flow rate (standby)
  • 1 mL/min – 5 mL/min (user configurable)
Flow rate (ablation)
  • 6 mL/min – 60 mL/min (user configurable)
Max. Infusion pressure
  • 120 psi
Warning/cut-off limits
  • Low fluid level, bubble warning (and more)
KODEX-EPD RF Generator (Physical specs)
Dimensions (HxWxD)
  • 17.8 cm x 39.9 cm x 34.4 cm (7“ x 15.7“ x 13.5“)
Weight
  • 18.5 kg (40.8 lbs)
Power inputs
  • 350 VA, 115-120 V / 230 V, 50-60 Hz
KODEX-EPD RFG Remote (Physical specs)
Dimensions (HxWxD)
  • 22 cm x 39.5 cm x 17 cm (8.7“ x 15.6“ x 6.7“)
Weight
  • 4.5 kg (9.9 lbs)
Power inputs
  • 40 VA ,100-240V, 50-60 Hz
KODEX-EPD RFG Pump (Physical specs)
Dimensions (HxWxD)
  • 18 cm x 19.5 cm x 23.5 cm (7.1“ x 7.7“ x 9.3“)
Weight
  • 5.5 kg (12.1 lbs)
Power inputs
  • 30 VA, 100-120 V / 220-230 V, 50-60 Hz
  • 1. KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System is manufactured by Stockert GmbH, Boetzinger Str. 72, 79111, Freiburg, Germany.
  • 2. For a list of compatible devices and catheters, please contact EPD Solutions. Devices and catheters that are not listed as compatible should not be connected to the KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System. For more information about this product (including user manuals or instructions for use), please contact your EPD Solutions representative.
  • Not available for sale within the United States. Available for sale in the CE mark countries only. Please contact EPD Solutions for list of countries.
  • * Ablation mode is linked to catheter type. Not all ablation modes available for each catheter type.