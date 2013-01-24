System One REMstar Auto with A-Flex

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Auto-Trial mode delivers breath-by-breath auto-CPAP therapy for up to a total of 30 days, after which the device automatically transitions into the CPAP-Check mode at the pressure the patient was at or below 90% of the trial period time.
Heated tube
Heated tube for more flexibility and patient comfort
The System One device has a temperature sensor at the end of the Heated Tube to deliver the selected level of humidity to the patient while providing protection against rainout. As a result, higher levels of humidity can be achieved for patients who could benefit from humidification.
CPAP-check mode
CPAP-check mode for optimal pressure
CPAP-Check mode checks on the user every 30 hours to determine if therapy pressure is optimal. If it is not optimal, it automatically adjusts the nightly fixed CPAP pressure by 1 cm H2O to obtain ideal pressure.
Opti-Start
Opti-Start for customized pressure
Opti-Start enhances auto-CPAP therapy, providing a customized starting pressure.
Adjustable PSmin
Adjustable PSmin
Adjustable PSmin provides clinicians with additional options for patients who require auto bi-level therapy.
Allies in Better Sleep and Breathing
Allies in Better Sleep and Breathing for better care
System One is an example of how we remain committed to working in harmony with care teams to produce solutions that can lead to healthier patients, healthier practices and healthier businesses. Our collaboration is called Allies in Better Sleep and Breathing.
Do you want to know what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)?