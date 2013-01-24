Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$
EN
AR

Search terms

AsthmaPACK Personal asthma care kit

AsthmaPACK For Adults

Personal asthma care kit

Find similar products

Give your patients a comprehensive clinician-directed, home-managed asthma plan with the tools needed to better understand their asthma, monitor their conditions objectively, and take their prescribed medications correctly and consistently.

Contact us
  • These products contain no latex and are top rack dishwasher safe and easy to clean.