Threshold Breathing trainer

Threshold IMT

Breathing trainer

Threshold IMT provides consistent and specific pressure for inspiratory muscle strength and endurance training, regardless of how quickly or slowly patients breathe. Exercises respiratory muscles and improves breathing.

Specifications

Dimensions
Dimensions
Length
  • 4.6 in
Diameter
  • 1.6 in
Weight
  • 1.3 oz
Materials
Materials
Main Body
  • Impact-resistant acrylic
Mouthpiece
  • Polypropylene
Scale
  • Hot-stamped, alcohol-resistant
Nose Clip
  • Polypropylene