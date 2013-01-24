While the majority of COPD patients have EFL, care teams have never had a COPD NIV ventilation therapy that dynamically and automatically targets EFL. BiPAP A40 EFL is the first and only NIV therapy precision-crafted to abolish EFL in hypercapnic COPD patients. It screens, detects and auto-optimizes pressure – to treat comfortably and redefine what is possible in managing COPD.