Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

HeartStart AED

HeartStart HS1

AED

Find similar products

Designed for the ordinary person in the extraordinary moment, Philips HeartStart HS1 AED is ready to act and virtually ready to go. It allows anyone with little or no training to treat the most common cause of suspected sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) by delivering a shock quickly and effectively, wherever SCA happens. The HS1 AED provides practically real-time guidance through step-by-step voice commands from pad placement to performing CPR. When every minute counts, Philips HeartStart HS1 AED is the partner by your side. Side by side. Step by step.

Contact us

Documentation

Application notes (1)

Application notes

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Product news (1)

Product news

  • * The Infant/Child pads cartridge is sold separately, and available only under the order of a physician, by prescription only in the United States.