Azurion 7 C20 &amp; Azurion 7 F20 Image-guided therapy system

Azurion 7 C20 & Azurion 7 F20

Image-guided therapy system

Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.

  • 1. Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.
  • 2. IMV ServiceTrak 2018 X-ray Cardiovascular Systems.
  • 3. Based on the comparison between remotely connected and non-remotely connected systems. Data sample from 2018 for Allura FD and Azurion systems (n=9955).