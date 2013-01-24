Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Respironics V680 Critical Care Ventilator

Respironics V680

Critical Care Ventilator

Find similar products

Discover Philips Respironics V680: the simple, clinically advanced way to provide your patients with reliable, high-performance ventilation across the continuum of care - without compromise.

Contact us

Specifications

Patient Types
Patient Types
Adult :
  • <gt/>20 kg
Pediatric :
  • 5 to 20 kg
Modes: Single-limb Circuit
Modes: Single-limb Circuit
CPAP
  • (continuous positive airway pressure)
S/T
  • (spontaneous with timed backup)
PCV
  • (pressure control ventilation)
Apnea mode
  • (available in CPAP)
*AVAPS+
  • (average volume assured pressure support)
*PPV
  • (proportional pressure ventilation)
Modes: Dual-limb Circuit
Modes: Dual-limb Circuit
A/C-VCV
  • (assist/control-volume control ventilation)
A/C-PCV
  • (assist/control-pressure control ventilation)
SIMV-VCV
  • (synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation volume control ventilation)
SIMV-PCV
  • (synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation pressure control ventilation)
PSV
  • (pressure support ventilation)
PRVC
  • (pressure regulated volume control)
Apnea mode
  • (available in SIMV and PSV)
Other Features
Other Features
Ti/Ttot
  • 0 to 99 %
Dyn Pplat (dynamic plateau pressure)
  • 0 to 70 cm H₂O
F/VT (rapid shallow breathing index)
  • 0 to 999
Pt. Leak (“unintentional” leak)
  • 0 to 200L/min BTPS
Tot. Leak (total leak)
  • 0 to 200L/min BTPS
Lung Mechanics Maneuvers
Lung Mechanics Maneuvers
Static C&R:
  • 1 to 200 mL/cmH2O
Static C:
  • 5 to 1,000 cmH2O/L
Static E:
  • 1 to 200 cmH2O/L/s
Static R:
  • 0 to 70 cm H₂O
Static Pplat: P0.1 (P100)
  • 0 to -50 cmH2O
MIP (Maximal Inspiratory Pressure)
  • 0 to -50 cmH2O
  • Not available in USA