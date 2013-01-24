Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

EP Cockpit Control and confidence all around

EP Cockpit

Control and confidence all around

Find similar products

EP cockpit opens the way for a new generation of electrophysiology interventional labs. This revolutionary concept combines our proven X-ray system family with a number of innovations designed specifically for EP interventions. It helps make the EP lab less cluttered and more efficient by creating a more intuitive working environment and integrating data management across the EP care cycle.

Contact us