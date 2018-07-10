Philips receives MFDS approval to market Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution for primary diagnostic use in South Korea

Seoul, South Korea – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that its Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution has been approved by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) for diagnostic use in South Korea. Pathologists can now use the digital pathology technology from Philips to assess and diagnose clinical histology cases digitally, instead of with a microscope, with the aim to enhance laboratory efficiency and quality.
“MFDS approval for the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is an important step toward innovating pathology services in South Korea,” said Marlon Thompson, General Manager of Philips Digital Pathology Solutions. “Not only will implementing digital pathology promote increased efficiencies and collaboration between pathologists within South Korea and abroad, but it also unlocks opportunity in the future for computational pathology, which aims to increase accuracies and enhance patient care.”