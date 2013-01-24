Home
Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

10BDL4151T/00
    -{discount-value}

    From shelf advertising to wayfinding, this ultra-clear Multi-Touch Smart Display is ideal when space is at a premium. A versatile all-in-one solution, content is easy to manage remotely. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement

    From shelf advertising to wayfinding, this ultra-clear Multi-Touch Smart Display is ideal when space is at a premium. A versatile all-in-one solution, content is easy to manage remotely. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement

    From shelf advertising to wayfinding, this ultra-clear Multi-Touch Smart Display is ideal when space is at a premium. A versatile all-in-one solution, content is easy to manage remotely. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement

      Big impact

      Small Multi-Touch display.

      • 10"
      • Powered by Android
      • Multi-touch
      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      Android 7 SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch apps and content based on time of day.

      Built-in camera and speakers

      The built-in camera and speakers make this small touchscreen a truly versatile smart solution. Use it for retail audience measurement, footfall analytics, and more. Harness the power of Android AI apps to show targeted content. Or simply use your display for video conferencing.

      Easy installation with PoE+ technology

      Place your Philips Professional Display almost anywhere. PoE+ allows power and data to be delivered to your display over a single Ethernet cable. You won't need a power socket, but a power adapter is also supplied should you wish to plug in.

      Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

      Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

      CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

      Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        25.6  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        10.1''  inch
        Panel resolution
        1280 x 800
        Optimum resolution
        1280 x 800
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        500:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:10
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        160  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        160  degree
        Display colors
        16.7 million
        Operating system
        Android 7.1

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        Projected capacitive
        Touch points
        5 simultaneous touchpoints
        Protection glass
        0.7 mm tempered safety glass

      • Connectivity

        Video output
        HDMI
        Audio output
        External speaker connector
        External control
        RJ45
        Other connections
        • USB
        • micro SD

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • WiFi
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control
        Screen saving functions
        Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Memory
        2GB DDR3/ 8GB eMMC

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        261  mm
        Set Height
        167.2  mm
        Set Depth
        29  mm
        Product weight
        0.71  kg
        VESA Mount
        75 x 75
        Product weight (lb)
        1.57  lb
        Set Depth (inch)
        1.14  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        6.58  inch
        Set Width (inch)
        10.28  inch
        Bezel width (L/R, T/B)
        19.77 (L/R), 13.56 (T/B) mm

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 2W

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        5 ~ 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Power

        Mains power
        DC12V +/- 5%, 1.5A, PoE=24W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Consumption (Typical)
        TBD  W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • Table top stand
        • USB cable
        • DC power adapter
        • HDMI cable
        • Power plug
        • Silicon foot

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CB
        • CE
        • RoHS
        • FCC, Class A
        • UL
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP2
        • MP3
        • WMA
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Video
        • 3GP
        • AVI
        • DAT
        • FLV
        • MKV
        • MOV
        • MP4
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • WEBM

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • Table top stand
      • USB cable
      • DC power adapter
      • HDMI cable
      • Power plug
      • Silicon foot

