Support for healthcare professionals
Helping you quickly and easily find the information you need to keep your healthcare organization and operations running smoothly.
What are you looking for?
Sales inquiries
Complete a short form and a sales rep will contact you for more information. Be sure to note the area of your purchasing interest so we can get your information right away.
Are you looking for personal care, household or other Philips consumer product support
Distributor locator
See our qualified distributors from around the globe who deliver the same level of excellence and customer satisfaction you get from Philips.
My Philips Community for Professionals
An online community where Philips imaging users can learn from each other and find actionable information.
Philips Education Services
Explore more than1,000 continuing education courses and programs designed to stimulate learning, and enhance operational efficiency and quality of care.
Reach our offices
Find addresses for the office locations in your area or country.
Get support for your consumer products
Norelco, Sonicare, Avent and Philips electronics