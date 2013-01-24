الصفحة الرئيسية
Philips - انقر هنا للانتقال إلى الصفحة الرئيسية

مصطلحات البحث

Support Documentation

Support documentation

اتصل بنا
*

معلومات الاتصال

* هذا الحقل مطلوب
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
من خلال تحديد سبب التواصل بك بإمكاننا توفير خدمة أفضل لك.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

ماذا يعني هذا?
Final CEE consent

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Connectivity

IHE Integration Statements

MR Release 5 Systems

This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following products:

         

          • Ingenia CX 1.5T and 3.0T

          • Ingenia 1.5T and 3.0T
          • Achieva 1.5T, 3.0T and 3.0T TX
          • Achieva dStream 1.5T and 3.0T
          • Multiva 1.5T

 

MR Release 5.1 Systems

This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following products:
 

• Ingenia 1.5T and 3.0T
• Achieva 1.5T, 3.0T and 3.0T TX
• Achieva dStream 1.5T and 3.0T
• Multiva 1.5T
 

ممن خلال النقر على الرابط، سيتم ترك رويال فيليبس للرعاية الصحية الرسمي ( "فيليبس") على شبكة الإنترنت. يتم توفير روابط لمواقع الجهات الأخرى التي قد تظهر على هذا الموقع فقط لراحتك و لا تُعَدّ بأي حال

أقر بذلك