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Climate care

Climate care (56)

1 - 12 of 56 results
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New

  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series

Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
Air Purifier

AC0520/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 25 m²
  • Our smallest purifier
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 60 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
View product
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series

Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
Smart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier

AC3420/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 78 m2
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • 650 ml/h humidification
  • 3.2L water tank
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  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600

Philips Series 600
Pedestal Fan

ACP620/00
  • Fan airflow 3250 m3/h
  • Quiet at 40 dB(A)
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Head diameter 45 cm
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  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600

Philips Series 600
Pedestal Fan

ACP620/01
  • Fan airflow 3250 m3/h
  • Quiet at 40 dB(A)
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Head diameter 45 cm
View product
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series

Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC2220/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 109m2
  • Our quietest purifier(11)
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 420 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
View product
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater

Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
3000 Series

CX3120/01
  • Rapid 2 second heating
  • Whisper quiet at 24dB(A)
  • AI-powered for energy saving
  • Connected to the Air+ App
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  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000

Philips Series 3000
2-in-1 Air Purifier & Humidifier

AC3737/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 131m2
  • 505 m3/h CADR & 650 ml/h rate
  • Removes formaldehyde gases
  • Connected to WiFi; Air+ app
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Discontinued

  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series

Philips 2000i Series
Air Purifier

AC2889/90
  • Purifies rooms up to 79 m²
  • 333 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected with CleanHome+ app
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000

Philips Series 2000
Air humidifier

HU4811/30
  • Up to 38 m2
  • Spreads 99% less bacteria*
  • Quiet sleep mode
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Discontinued

  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series

Philips 2000i Series
Air Purifier for Large Rooms

AC2939/90
  • Purifies rooms up to 98 m²
  • 380 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected with Air+ app
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series

Philips 2000 Series
3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

AMF220/95
  • Purifies rooms up to 42 m²
  • 165 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filters
View product
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan

Philips Table Fan
2000 Series

CX2050/00
  • Fan airflow 738 m³/h
  • Tiltable
  • Ultra quiet at 23 dB(A)
  • Head diameter 22 cm
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