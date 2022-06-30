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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

LongLife EcoVisionLonger Lifetime

12972LLECOC1

Drive with care

Tired of changing your headlight bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles.

See all benefits

Higher lifetime, less replacement

Drive with care

  • Type of lamp: H7

  • 12 V,55 W

  • Long lasting, less replacement

  • Ultra-resistant bulb

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

Technical Specifications

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