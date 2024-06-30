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2 year warranty

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  • Cold and hot water made easy
  • Cold and hot water made easy

PhilipsWater dispenser

ADD4950BK/56

Cold and hot water made easy

With compressor cooling technology, this bottled water dispenser produces cold water efficiently. It also comes with child lock for hot water, keeping children safe from accidental hot water burns.

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Cold and hot water made easy

  • Top loading

  • Hot & cold water

  • one nozzle

Child lock to prevent hot water burns

Child lock for hot water keeps children safe from accidental hot water burns.

Compressor cools water efficiently

Compressor cooling produces cool water more efficienty and faster, compared to conventional thermoelectric cooling.

Wide dispensing area fits various sizes of containers

Wide dispensing area easily fits various sizes of cup, glass, bowl and even pot.

Technical Specifications

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