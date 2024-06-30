2 year warranty
ADD4950BK/56
Cold and hot water made easy
With compressor cooling technology, this bottled water dispenser produces cold water efficiently. It also comes with child lock for hot water, keeping children safe from accidental hot water burns.
Top loading
Hot & cold water
one nozzle
Child lock for hot water keeps children safe from accidental hot water burns.
Compressor cooling produces cool water more efficienty and faster, compared to conventional thermoelectric cooling.
Wide dispensing area easily fits various sizes of cup, glass, bowl and even pot.