2 year warranty
Discontinued
BHD004/03
Powerful drying with a pleasant* sound
This Philips EssentialCare dryer gives you the power and care you need with a more pleasant sound. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience. *Tested with 75 women in France 2014
1800W
Cool shot
Diffuser
220-240V
The design of the air inlet grill allows for increased air flow while, the shape and size of the dryer improves flow of the air through the dryer. The result is faster, more effective drying power with a pleasant sound*. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience. *Tested with 75 women in France 2014.
Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. The result is a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.
The concentrator focuses the air flow of air for precision styling. Great for touch ups or to set your style.