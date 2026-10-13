2 year warranty
New
CA6903/10
No descaling up to 5000 cups*
Innovative AquaClean water filter reduces formation of limescale. You can enjoy fresh coffee from pure water.Please use only Philips AquaClean water filter to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.
CA6903/00
No descaling up to 5000 cups*
Prolong machine lifetime
1x AquaClean Filter
By activating AquaClean filter you automatically de-activate the descaling alarm. Endless, hassle-free coffee of the finest quality is yours to enjoy - and it's not until after 8 filter replacements that the machine will reactivate the descaling process alarm. Machines equipped with AquaClean have a sticker on the water tank.
Such an enduring feature could not be quicker to install. Just plug your AquaClean filter in the water tank of your Saeco super-automatic espresso machine, activate it via the user interface, and you are ready to enjoy up to 5000 pure coffee cups without descaling*.
AquaClean will help preserve coffee taste for longer and prevent your machine from clogging thanks to innovating features such as the ion-exchange technology, the Philips original water flow and the micro porous filter.
Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.