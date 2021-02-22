2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP9016U/03
Wireless charger with suction cap
Quickly charge your phone without plugging it with a charging cable. Qi wireless charging for smartphones, tablets and other devices with Qi wireless technology. Wireless Output options : 5W / 7.5W / 10W
Universal
Fast charging
Qi wireless charging
The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.
A slim and ergonomic design allows it to fit in anywhere without hassle.
Anti-slipping design to hold your phone at your desired position and prevent it from slipping out by the virbation of the phone.