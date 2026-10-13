2 year warranty
New
DST3020/20
Powerful steam to tackle every crease
Our steam iron 3000 series makes ironing easy with the powerful steam boost that tackles tough creases.The ceramic soleplate ensures smooth gliding while the 300ml water tank is large enough to finish smaller ironing loads without a refill.
2200 W power
35 g/min continuous steam
160 g steam boost
Ceramic
The strong steam boost gives you that extra power to penetrate deeper into the fabric and cut through the tough creases easily.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
Delivers fast warm-up and powerful performance.