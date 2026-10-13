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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips 3000 Series Steam iron DST3020/20
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 3000 Series Steam iron DST3020/20
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 3000 Series Steam iron DST3020/20
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 3000 Series Steam iron DST3020/20
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 3000 Series Steam iron DST3020/20
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 3000 Series Steam iron DST3020/20
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 3000 Series Steam iron DST3020/20
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 3000 Series Steam iron DST3020/20
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 3000 Series Steam iron DST3020/20
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 3000 Series Steam iron DST3020/20

New

3000 SeriesSteam iron

DST3020/20

Powerful steam to tackle every crease

Our steam iron 3000 series makes ironing easy with the powerful steam boost that tackles tough creases.The ceramic soleplate ensures smooth gliding while the 300ml water tank is large enough to finish smaller ironing loads without a refill.

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Steamboost up to 160g

Powerful steam to tackle every crease

  • 2200 W power

  • 35 g/min continuous steam

  • 160 g steam boost

  • Ceramic

Steam boost up to 160 gram for extra power

Steam boost up to 160 gram for extra power

The strong steam boost gives you that extra power to penetrate deeper into the fabric and cut through the tough creases easily.

Continuous steam up to 35g/min for consistant performance

Continuous steam up to 35g/min for consistant performance

Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

2200 watt for fast heat-up

2200 watt for fast heat-up

Delivers fast warm-up and powerful performance.

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