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2 year warranty

All series

5000 Series Steam iron

Discontinued

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5000 SeriesSteam iron

DST5020/26

5000 Series Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 633.4 kB
  • 24 March 2026

Azur Freemotion_GC4590-GC4595_[98562]_IIL_AS

  • PDF file, 817 kB
  • 24 March 2026

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