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Ironing
All series
5000 Series Steam iron
Discontinued
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DST5020/26
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EU Declaration of Conformity
Azur Freemotion_GC4590-GC4595_[98562]_IIL_AS
All (3)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
How do I descale my Philips Steam Iron?
How to clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
The iron ready light of my Philips Steam Iron is blinking
Contacting Philips
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