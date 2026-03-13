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Vacuum Cleaners & Mops
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MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner
Discontinued
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FC6150/61
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EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
Important Information Manual Philips MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner
All (4)
Are accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How to clean the dust container of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner
How should I clean the filter of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner has low suction power
I feel electric shocks when using my Philips Vacuum Cleaner
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