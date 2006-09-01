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    Toaster oven

    HD4495/25

    Delicious hot food easily

    The multi-purpose toaster oven that does almost anything! Bakes, broils, toasts and warms, with lots of easy-cook features for delicious results every time. Includes adjustable thermostat, 45-minute timer, baking tray and crumb tray.

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    Toaster oven

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    Delicious hot food easily

    45-minute timer, temperature selector

    • 45 min timer
    • temperature control
    • silver metalic
    Bakes, broils, toasts, or warms food and snacks

    Bakes, broils, toasts, or warms food and snacks

    Bakes, broils, toasts or warms food and snacks.

    45-minute timer shuts off the oven once ready

    45-minute timer shuts off the oven once ready

    45-minute timer shuts off the oven once ready.

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

    Large square baking tray, non stick coated (230 x 230 mm)

    Large square baking tray, non stick coated (230 x 230 mm)

    Large square baking tray, non stick coated (230 x 230 mm).

    Detachable grid

    Detachable grid

    Adjustable thermostat for optimal food results (max 230 °C)

    Adjustable thermostat for optimal food results (max 230 °C).

    Ready bell sounds when food is ready

    Ready bell sounds when food is ready.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials
      Metal housing, plastic knobs/handles (PBT)
      Available color(s)
      Steel silver/charcoal grey /25

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      1100  W
      Cord length
      1.0  m
      Capacity
      9  l
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Heating elements
      Quartz (2x)
      Effective capacity
      5.7  l

    • General specifications

      Non slip feet
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Baking tray
      230 x 230  mm

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