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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD4646/00
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD4646/00
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle
  • Packaging photograph Philips Daily Collection Kettle
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD4646/00
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD4646/00
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle
  • Packaging photograph Philips Daily Collection Kettle

Discontinued

Daily CollectionKettle

HD4646/00

Fast and easy boiling

Thanks to the flat heating element, the kettle boils water quickly and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.

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Powerful kettle, easy to clean heating element

Fast and easy boiling

  • 1.5 L 2400 W

  • Water level indicator

  • White

  • Hinged lid

Easy lid and spout filling

Easy lid and spout filling

The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the lid.

Cord winder for easy storage

Cord winder for easy storage

The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

Technical Specifications

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