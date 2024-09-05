2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD7430/91
Tasty coffee every day
Sip more with Philips Essential Collection 1000 Series Drip Coffee Maker. Enjoy up to 10 cups of hot coffee thanks to a generous 1.2 L capacity and Keep Warm function. Brew more, savor longer.
Durable, safe and efficient brewing
Smart and convenient design
Discover the full breakfast set
A breakfast set designed for what truly counts. Discover the full set with matching kettle and toaster.
Brew more, savor more. The 1.2 L glass jug lets you to brew up to 10 cups of your favorite coffee.
Our drip coffee maker automatically switches to Keep Warm mode for 30 minutes after every brew, so you can sip and savor hot coffee longer.