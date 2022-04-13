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HP4638/00 Straightener
Discontinued
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HP4638/00
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User Manual
All (5)
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
What does the ION function on my Philips Hair Styler do?
Can curling or straightening damage my hair?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
Is it normal for my Philips hair straightener to make a sizzling sound?
My Philips Straightener does not make my hair straight