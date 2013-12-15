2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8664/00
Versatile styling, ultimate shine
Use Philips Dynamic Volumebrush to create different styles, while keeping hair smooth and shiny. Its 50mm rotating natural bristle brush adds volume and movement while the retractable brush creates defined waves without tangles.
Rotating Volumebrush
Ionic & Tourmaline
This 1000W airstyler creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
Ionic conditioning dries hair without building up static.Negatively charged ions are released, reducing frizz, smoothing down the hair's cuticles and intensifying hair's shine and glossiness. The result is shiny, frizz-free hair that looks its best.
The styler's unique tourmaline ceramic coating protects and revitalizes hair while you style. This special coating conducts heat effectively with no hot spots and adds shine with every stroke.