2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1388/81
Fresh homemade salads and more
The Philips saladmaker can slice, shred and julienne vegetables, cheese, salami and more directly into your saladbowl, cooking pot and wok pan. With the XL julienne disk you can now also cut potatoes for fries. Salads and more in seconds.
200 W
6 discs
Direct to bowl, pot and wok
XL Julienne disc for fries
5 disk inserts allow slicing, grating and Julienne for endless variation. Simply choose a disc insert and click it on the disc holder.
With the separate XL julienne disc of the Philips saladmaker you can cut potatoes for fries but also process other ingredients like carrots, pumpkin, kohlrabi, courgette, etc. The end result is ideal for your favourite stir-fried vegetables.
With the direct serve feature of the Philips saladmaker you can cut your ingredients directly into the chosen saladbowl, cooking pot or wok pan. The high spout allows to use even high containers for large quantities. This means you will have much less to clean after your food preparation.